1  of  3
Breaking News
Kathleen Blanco dies after long cancer battle Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital U.S. Attorney announces charges against friend of Oregon District shooter
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

WATCH: Good Samaritans rush to rescue woman in wheelchair who fell off pier

National
Posted: / Updated:

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (CNN) – While on a stop in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a female cruise-goer who uses a wheelchair fell into the water, and two men jumped in to save her.

Kuntry Hamilton and Randolph Donovan are being hailed as heroes for racing to the rescue when a young woman in a wheelchair rolled off a dock Monday in Saint Thomas.

Video of the rescue was posted on social media. It shows the two men using a life ring to keep the woman, who has not been identified, afloat.

The good Samaritans worked together with several people on the dock, who used a rope to pull the woman to safety.

The woman was visiting Saint Thomas as a passenger onboard the Carnival cruise ship Fascination, which had stopped on the island.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local