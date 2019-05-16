Video shows woman try to snatch toddler from a McDonald's

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UPDATE: LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman has been arrested in connection with separate attempted kidnappings of two young children in Los Angeles, including one incident that was captured on surveillance video at a fast-food restaurant, authorities said Thursday.



Maralyn Ramos, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the area of San Pedro and Agatha streets in downtown, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.



She was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The first incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. on May 14 at a McDonald's at 1310 E. Olympic Blvd., where the suspect allegedly picked up a 4-year-old boy and tried to get into a parked vehicle. She fled on foot after being stopped by a witness, police said.



The suspect is also accused of trying to kidnap another 4-year-old boy at 11:15 a.m. on May 15, on Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street.

ORIGINAL: Police are looking for a woman who tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy from a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles.

Police say the woman went into the restaurant on East Olympic Boulevard at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, picked up the boy and carried him outside.

KABC-TV says she tried to get into a parked car but a witness stopped her and she ran off.

However, police say the same woman may have tried to snatch another 4-year-old boy Wednesday in the same area.

Police say the boy was walking with a family member when a woman came up, pulled his hand and tried to walk away with him.

The woman was stopped and ran off.

