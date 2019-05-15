Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death

LAS VEGAS (CNN/WFLA) - A 25-year-old woman is behind bars after an elderly man died after being pushed out of a bus.

Cadesha Bishop faces a charge of open murder on an elderly, vulnerable person.

The incident occurred on March 21.

Witnesses say Bishop pushed the man out of the bus door after getting into an argument with the victim and other passengers.

The man refused medical treatment at the time. He died from his injuries on April 23 and his family notified police on May 3.

Bishop was arrested three days later.

She is due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 21.

