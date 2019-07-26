VIDEO: Ohio police officer smashes window to rescue 2 children from hot vehicle

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Perkins Township police officer rescued two little girls who were stuck inside of an SUV in the sweltering heat at a Walmart parking lot on Saturday.

Sgt. Martin Curran rushed to the parking lot and used his baton to smash the window of the vehicle and unlock the door.

The mother of one of the girls locked inside the vehicle said locks to the SUV had been malfunctioning.

She said she normally leaves the vehicle unlocked, but when she went to get the girls out of the vehicle she discovered the doors had been accidentally locked with the girls inside.

“I don’t know how the doors locked,” the woman told the police. “I know my locks broken. I don’t ever lock my doors.”

The woman told Sgt. Curran that she realized how much danger the girls were in because temperatures were in the 90s and immediately called 911.

The woman and the two little girls waited inside a police cruiser until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The girls did not suffer any injuries, according to reports.

Perkins Township police concluded the incident was an accident and there was no negligence involved.

But police said the incident provides a cautionary tale for parents.

“People think leaving someone in the car for five minutes is OK. It’s not. That temperature can rise quickly. As you can see in the video, the children had already started to sweat at that time,” a Perkins police officer said. “We make mistakes. The police are here to assist you and if you make a mistake call us and we will help you the best we can. You’re not always going to be arrested. It’s a mistake.”