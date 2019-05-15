National

VIDEO ALERT: Coast Guard rescues sick passenger from cruise ship

Posted: May 15, 2019 09:10 AM CDT

Updated: May 15, 2019 10:58 AM CDT

GALVESTON, Tx. - A Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a sick passenger on a cruise ship.

The crew medevaced a passenger from the cruise ship Carival Dream.

The ship was about 66 miles offshore from Galveston.

The rescue was caught on tape.

 

