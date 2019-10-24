Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Victim speaks out for first time about ‘Slender Man’ attack

National
Posted: / Updated:
Payton Leutner, David Muir

In this August 2019 photo provided by ABC News, Payton Leutner, left, is interviewed by ABC’s David Muir. Leutner, of Wisconsin, survived a stabbing attack in 2014 by two teenage friends wanting to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man. In her first interview about the attack, which is set to air Friday, Oct. 25, Leutner told ABC News that despite her lingering trauma, she has “come to accept all of the scars that I have.” (ABC News via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin girl who was lured into the woods by two friends and stabbed 19 times in an effort to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man said she’s come to terms with aspects of the attack but still sleeps with broken scissors “just in case.”

In her first interview about the 2014 attack, which is set to air Friday, Payton Leutner told ABC News that despite her lingering trauma, she has “come to accept all of the scars that I have.”

“It’s just a part of me,” she said.

Leutner was 12 when two of her 12-year-old friends, Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, lured her from a sleepover to a nearby wooded park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, investigators said. In the ABC interview, Leutner recalled how, before the stabbing, Weier told her to lay down on the ground and cover herself with sticks and leaves to hide, as part of what Leutner believed to be a game of hide-and-seek.

“But it was really just a trick to get me down there,” Leutner said.

With Leutner on the ground, Geyser stabbed her 19 times before she and Weier left Leutner for dead. Leutner said she eventually got up, grabbed trees for support, and made her way to a nearby road where a bicyclist found her and called for help.

The case drew widespread attention because of how young the girls were, how vicious the attack was and because the two attackers said they did it because they believed Slender Man would otherwise hurt them and their families.

Geyser and Weier were charged as adults and eventually pleaded guilty, with Geyser receiving a harsher sentence because she was the one who did the actual stabbing, according to prosecutors. Geyser was ordered to spend 40 years in a mental institution. Weier was committed to a mental health facility for 25 years.

Leutner told ABC News that charging her attackers as adults was the right decision.

“If they had stolen a candy bar, sure that’s a child. But you tried to kill somebody. That’s an adult crime,” she said.

Leutner said she doesn’t want to see or talk to Geyser and Weier again, and that what Geyser did was “probably unforgivable.”

She said she wasn’t surprised when she heard about Geyser’s motive “because she believed so hard in this thing that she would do anything for it.” Still, she said “it was a little shocking to me to see that they had this big, huge plan that they had been working on for months.”

Even though she doesn’t want to talk to her attackers again, Leutner surprised herself when asked what she would say to Geyser if she did speak to her.

“I would probably, initially thank her,” Leutner said. “I would say, ‘Just because of what she did, I have the life I have now. I really, really like it and I have a plan. I didn’t have a plan when I was 12, and now I do because of everything that I went through.'”

Leutner, now 17, is a high school senior and plans to attend college in 2020. She wants to pursue a medical career, which she said is a goal inspired by what happened to her.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
60°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar