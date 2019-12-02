Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Veteran Will and Grace actress Shelley Morrison dies at 83

National
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Shelley Morrison, an actress with a 50-year career who was best known for playing a memorable maid on “Will and Grace,” has died.

Publicist Lori DeWaal says Morrison died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure. She was 83.

Morrison played Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador, in the original run of “Will and Grace” from 1999 to 2006, becoming part of a cast that won a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble in a comedy series.

Before “Will and Grace,” Morrison was best known for playing Sister Sixto on “The Flying Nun” alongside Sally Field from 1967 to 1970.

She guest-starred on dozens of television series starting in the early 1960s, and appeared in films alongside Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Salma Hayek.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar