Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Vaping-related illnesses in US still rising, but more slowly

National

by: MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 file photo, a vaping store owner works in one of her locations in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fewer reports of vaping related illnesses are coming in, but they say they are not sure what to make of it. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fewer reports of vaping illnesses are coming in, but U.S. health officials say they are not sure what to make of it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 125 additional cases were reported in the last week, bringing the total to 1,604 in this year’s outbreak. That includes 34 deaths, one more than last week.

The outbreak is still happening, but the count of new cases has dropped for three straight weeks. A CDC spokeswoman said reporting delays could be one explanation.

The CDC reported the numbers Thursday.

The outbreak appears to have started in March. No single ingredient, electronic cigarette or vaping device has been linked to all the illnesses. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
60°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar