Union, AT&T say 20,000 striking workers coming back to work

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 26: Union workers picket near the entrance to an AT&T facility as the Communications Workers of America strike against the company alleging AT&T management engaged in unfair labor practices during contract negotiations on August 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida. The strike, which started last Friday, involves more than 20,000 employees of the Dallas-based AT&T company across the Southeast United States that are unionized under the Communications Workers of America. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Communications Workers of America and AT&T say that the 20,000 workers in the Southeast who went on strike over the weekend are coming back to work Wednesday.

The union and the company would not say what was resolved to end the four-day action.

The union had protested that AT&T was not sending officials who had the authority to make decisions to bargain over a new contract.

The workers who walked off are technicians and customer service representatives for AT&T’s “wireline” home and business internet and phone division in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The company’s cellphone division was not affected.

AT&T is the country’s No. 2 wireless carrier after Verizon and one of the biggest broadband providers.