Unattended child plows pickup truck into Dollar Tree

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (CNN) — A Dollar Tree employee was injured in Missouri Wednesday when a pick-up truck crashed into the store.

It happened at around 2 p.m. while the adult driver of that vehicle was inside shopping.

She had left her nine and five-year-old children unattended in the truck while it was running.

Police say the accident happened when one of the kids got out of the back seat.

Patrick Zeamer of the St. Joseph Police said, “She left two children unattended and one of the children got in the front seat and knocked it into gear. The children have some scrapes and stuff on them. There will be investigation to determine why the children were left unattended.”

The employee was taken the hospital with mild to moderate injuries.

Co-workers are cleaning up the mess — but they don’t know how long it will be before the store can re-open.

The St. Joseph police department is investigating why the mother left the two kids in the car.