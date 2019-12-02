Live Now
Tyler, Tx., woman stabs husband after fighting for her freedom, protecting children

by: Patrick Cunningham

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is in custody after allegedly trying to tie up his common-law wife and their small children.

The incident occurred at the Lodge Apartments on South Broadway at 11: 30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30.

Ronnie Lee Rinehart, 34, came home from work and became very aggressive, threatening her and their kids. Their children are 6, 8, and 9-years-old.

Rinehart allegedly took them to the back bedroom and tied them up, and pulled a knife. The wife was able to free herself and began to fight Rinehart off.

She then stabbed him in the back and ran from the apartment and called the police. Rinehart fled the scene in the wife’s vehicle, but was later located by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies.

He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital to treat his injuries. He will be charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Rinehardt has previously pled guilty to indecency with a child back in 2004 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Kerry Russell.

