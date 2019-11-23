Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tyler Perry helps American couple held “captive” in Mexican hospital

National
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga., (CBS) — Help is on the way for a couple from Georgia who said they’re being held hostage in a Mexican hospital. Stephen Johnson went into diabetic shock while on a Carnival cruise. Doctors in the port city of Progreso treated him, but won’t let him leave.

“I still feel like a captive now because I can’t leave,” Johnson told CBS News from the hospital.

He and his fiancée, Tori Austin, were on the cruise when he collapsed suddenly and was in danger of dying. At the hospital in Mexico, a team of doctors, dialysis and a ventilator helped him recover. But when he tried to leave three days ago, he said the hospital became a prison.

“It was three or four of them and they just kept pushing me and I had to hold on to the rail. I was going to start swinging and throwing and punching because I was scared,” Johnson said.

The hospital wanted its money first, amounting to $14,000, paid in full. Johnson had no health insurance and the hospital refused his offer to pay over time. Hospital staff physically blocked them from leaving several times, once with a trash can lid.

Donors stepped in, including movie mogul Tyler Perry. He heard about Johnson’s story and agreed to settle the bill.

“I owe him my life and I hope to get to meet him when I get back to Atlanta because he deserved the biggest hug,” Johnson said.

But he will have to wait because the hospital said he’s not well enough to travel.

The State Department’s aware of Johnson’s case. It has sent an official to help out the couple. Even if Johnson had insurance, he might be in the same predicament. Many health plans providers don’t cover care outside the U.S. One option often recommended is travel medical insurance.

 © 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories