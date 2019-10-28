Live Now
Trump shares photo of brave K9 injured in raid of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

National

by: The Associated Press and WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) — President Donald Trump released a photograph of the K9 who played a big role in the tracking and killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The military working dog that was wounded while tracking down the head of the Islamic State is back on duty. But don’t ask the name of the K-9 fighter.

Military officials say the dog’s name is classified, but Trump released an image of the pup Monday afternoon.

Gen. Mark Milley told reporters Monday that the animal “performed a tremendous service” in tracking down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath his compound.

Al-Baghdadi set off an explosion that killed himself and three children and apparently wounded the dog.

Milley said the dog was “slightly wounded” but is now recovering and has returned to duty at an undisclosed location. Milley says the U.S. is “protecting the dog’s identify” by keeping any information about the canine classified for now.

