Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Trump considering submitting written testimony for impeachment hearings

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — As the House Intelligence Committee prepares for its second week of public hearings in the impeachment probe, President Trump is toying with the idea of submitting his own testimony.

Mr. Trump floated the possibility in response to an interview House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did with “Face the Nation,” in which the speaker suggested the president has every opportunity to testify himself.

“Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION…that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt,” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning. “She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

Mr. Trump also toyed with the idea of testifying behind closed doors during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Ultimately, he did not.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the committee plans to hear the accounts of eight witnesses appearing in five separate hearings. The witnesses include several figures with direct knowledge of the administration’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to pursue investigations that would benefit Mr. Trump politically.

Among those scheduled to appear is Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the E.U. Sondland was involved in the campaign to pressure Ukraine and testified behind closed doors to the committees leading the probe in October. Earlier this month, Sondland revised that testimony to admit he had told a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military aid was “likely” contingent on announcing the investigations.

On Friday, David Holmes, a U.S. embassy official in Kiev, testified that he heard Sondland speaking to the president one day after the July 25 call between Mr. Trump and Zelensky. Holmes said he overheard the president ask about “the investigations,” and Sondland said the Ukrainians would go through with them.

Sondland is due to testify Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
42°F Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories