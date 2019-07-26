Tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of Hershey Chocolate crashes on Maryland Interstate

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WTAJ) – A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of Hershey’s Chocolate and Kit Kats crashed on a Maryland interstate early going into Friday morning, WHTM reported.

The truck, failing to move over to the left lane as he passed a police car that was on the side of the road, clipped the cruiser and began to jackknife and flip onto its side. Interstate 270 in Germantown was closed for clean up.

Thankfully, the officer was not injured, but the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officers took to twitter to show the damage and remind everyone to move over if you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road. While this did happen in Maryland, PA does have their own “Steer Clear” law.

Pennsylvania’s “Move Over,” or “Steer Clear” law requires drivers to slow down or, when possible, to move at least one lane away when encountering an emergency vehicle, traffic stop or disabled vehicle along the side of the road.