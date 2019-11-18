UPDATE: Three dead in mass shooting at Oklahoma Walmart, shooter dead

UPDATE: 11:41 a.m.: Duncan Police say one female and one male were found dead inside of a car and one male was found dead outside of the car. A handgun was found on the scene.

An investigation is underway in Duncan after three people were shot and killed.

UPDATE: 12:01 p.m.:

Walmart issued the following statement:

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible. This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”

UPDATE: 11:13 a.m.: Duncan Police report the shooter is among the dead. Duncan is a town of around 23,500 residents southeast of Oklahoma City. All schools have since been taken out of lock down.

ORIGINAL POST: DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to The Duncan Banner, police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting at the Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road Monday morning.

OHP officials confirmed to News 4 three people are dead.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools were on lockdown due to the incident. Duncan Public Schools have since been taken out of lockdown.

The Duncan Police Department says officers are gathering information and will release information when it is available.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.