Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Latest: Lawyer blasts charges in toddler’s cruise death

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. An attorney for an Indiana family whose 18-month-old daughter fell to her death in July from the cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico says the negligent homicide charges her grandfather now faces “are pouring salt” on the family’s wounds. A judge in Puerto Rico ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, after prosecutors submitted evidence saying that Chloe Wiegand fell from Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas cruise ship when Anello raised her up to an open window. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Latest on charges filed in the death of an Indiana girl who fell from a cruise ship (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

An attorney for the Indiana family of an 18-month-old girl who fell to her death from a cruise ship says Puerto Rican prosecutors’ decision to charge her grandfather with negligent homicide is “pouring salt” on the family’s wounds.

A judge in Puerto Rico on Monday ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello after prosecutors submitted evidence saying that Chloe Wiegand fell from the ship in July when Anello raised her up to an open window.

The family’s attorney, Michael Winkleman, said in a statement that the girl’s death “was a tragic accident” and that “these criminal charges are pouring salt on the open wounds of this grieving family.”

Winkleman has said Chloe asked her grandfather to lift her up so she could bang on the glass in a children’s play area and he blamed the cruise operator for leaving the window open.

___

7:19 p.m.

A man who police say dropped his young granddaughter from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico in July has been accused of negligent homicide.

A judge on Monday ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello after prosecutors submitted evidence and said the 18-month-old girl fell when he raised her up to an open window.

An attorney for the family has said Chloe Wiegand asked her grandfather to lift her up so she could bang on the glass in a children’s play area. He blamed the cruise ship company for leaving the window inexplicably open. 

The family from Indiana and was aboard Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas.

Anello is being held on $80,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.

___

These stories have been corrected to show that Chloe Wiegand was 18 months old, not two years old, when she died.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Crowley

73°F Few Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Few Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories