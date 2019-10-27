Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Latest: Evacuations, historic winds in California fire

National
Posted: / Updated:

Flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019, in Healdsburg, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuation orders have expanded to the parts of Santa Rosa as firefighters struggle to beat back a wind-driven wildfire that started in Northern California’s wine country four days ago.

Authorities issued the order early Sunday as historic winds fueled the fire overnight and prompted the state’s largest utility company to shut power to 2.3 million people to prevent additional wildfires.

Santa Rosa was hit hard by a wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people two years ago. The evacuation order affects the northwestern section of the city.

California fire officials say the current wildfire, dubbed the Kincade Fire, that began Wednesday night has burned at least 40 square miles and is only 11% contained.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts topped 90 mph Sunday morning in Healdsburg Hills North, a city in California’s wine country.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories