Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Latest: 10 shot in New Orleans Sunday morning; $5,000 reward offered for information on suspect(s)

National
Posted: / Updated:

It happened in a busy part of the city, during a busy Bayou Classic weekend.

It’s supposed to be a celebratory football game that happens every year, but instead, had a very tragic ending. We now know two of those people are in critical condition.

One being shot in the torso and one being shot in the chest.

This all happened around 3:30 Sunday morning.

There was already a huge police presence out here for the game and the celebration following.

At one point when the shots rang out, the NOPD and State Police actually thought those shot were intended for them.

However, no officers were hurt.

We are still learning a little bit more about what happened.

The NOPD says they’re looking for any surveillence video that could help them find a suspect.

They tell us they do not have any suspect information at this time.

They do have one person in police custody who has not been arrested, just being questioned by the NOPD about this incident.

He’s not being named a suspect at this time. That’s the very latest in New Orleans.

Paul Dudley, CBS news.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories