The Latest: 10 shot in New Orleans Sunday morning; $5,000 reward offered for information on suspect(s)

It happened in a busy part of the city, during a busy Bayou Classic weekend.

It’s supposed to be a celebratory football game that happens every year, but instead, had a very tragic ending. We now know two of those people are in critical condition.

One being shot in the torso and one being shot in the chest.

This all happened around 3:30 Sunday morning.

There was already a huge police presence out here for the game and the celebration following.

At one point when the shots rang out, the NOPD and State Police actually thought those shot were intended for them.

However, no officers were hurt.

We are still learning a little bit more about what happened.

The NOPD says they’re looking for any surveillence video that could help them find a suspect.

They tell us they do not have any suspect information at this time.

They do have one person in police custody who has not been arrested, just being questioned by the NOPD about this incident.

He’s not being named a suspect at this time. That’s the very latest in New Orleans.

Paul Dudley, CBS news.