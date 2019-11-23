Texas fugitive accused in son’s 2004 death extradited

Breaking News
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas fugitive accused of starving his 2-month-old son to death 15 years ago has been extradited from Mexico to face charges.

Television station KPRC reports that 36-year-old Adrian Castillo was extradited to Houston last week following his arrest in Mexico in May. Jail records show he has been in U.S. custody since Nov. 13.

According to court documents, Castillo was charged in 2006 with causing injury to a child for the 2004 starvation death of his son, Saul Castillo. He’s also charged with jumping bond. The documents note that Castillo isn’t a U.S. citizen, but they don’t list his native country.

An attorney listed as Castillo’s didn’t immediately reply to a Saturday a voicemail seeking comment.

Castillo is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 10.

Information from: KPRC-TV, http://www.click2houston.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

