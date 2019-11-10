Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Shooting in Sweden kills 1 teen, leaves another wounded

National

by: JARI TANNER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police say a 15-year-old boy has died and another teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in a busy square in the southern city of Malmo.

Malmo police said Sunday the slain boy was one of two people hit after unknown assailants opened fire into a pizza parlor where the victims were about 9 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses saw the attackers flee the scene on bicycles.

The shooting took place just minutes after an explosion in another Malmo district where a bomb set under a car detonated, destroying the vehicle and causing damage to other cars.

Police couldn’t say yet if the two incidents were linked.

Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, has seen several explosions and shootings in the past few years in cases linked mainly to organized crime and feuding gangs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories