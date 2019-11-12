Live Now
Teen faces 30 years to life in 1st grader’s SC school death

by: JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press

FILE – In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo, Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County Courthouse in Anderson, S.C. Prosecutors plan to tell a judge why Osborne, who fired on a South Carolina school playground and killed a first-grader should spend his life in prison. A hearing begins Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Anderson County Courthouse to determine Osborne’s sentence. He faces 30 years to life without parole. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP, Pool, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to tell a judge why they think a teen who fired on a South Carolina school playground and killed a first-grader should spend his life in prison.

A hearing begins Tuesday at the Anderson County Courthouse to determine 17-year-old Jesse Osborne’s sentence . He faces 30 years to life without parole.

Osborne pleaded guilty to murder last November for killing his father in their home, then driving to Townville Elementary School and shooting at students outside in September 2016.

Osborne had turned 14 just 20 days before the killings. A judge ruled he should be tried as an adult.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling requires this hearing, where a judge will consider Osborne’s age and maturity, the circumstances of the crime, his home environment and the possibility of rehabilitation.

