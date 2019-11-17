Teacher donates kidney to student’s mother suffering from lupus

Live Now
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tracy Shearin-Drayton, a preschool teacher and mom from Greensboro, North Carolina, thought she’d have to wait five to eight years to get a kidney transplant. Shearin-Drayton was diagnosed with Lupus in 2009, and in August, she made public plea for a kidney donation, sharing her story with local news station WFMY.

Now, the wait is over. Shearin-Drayton has found her “kidney sister” – and it’s someone who was close to her 8-year-old daughter, Jada. 

Pam Oast taught Jada when she was in kindergarten. After hearing 31-year-old Shearin-Drayton was on the registry for a new kidney in Pittsburg, Oast got tested to be a donor match, hoping to save the mom. 

Shearin-Drayton has a rare blood type – B-positive – but Oast ended up being a perfect match. She decided to pay a visit to Shearin-Drayton in the hospital and surprise her with the news.

“I’ve always wanted to give, always. I’ve given my whole life, and I feel like that’s what I was put here for,” Oast told WFMY.

As Shearin-Drayton lay in her hospital bed, battling complications from her dialysis treatment, Oast crept in holding a sign. “Will you be my kidney sista?” the sign read.

I'm gonna have A KIDNEY SISTA!!! ♥️ Tracy Shearin-Drayton

Posted by Pam Oast on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Upon reading it, Shearin-Dayton was overcome with emotions. “I cried. I screamed. So many emotions ran through my body,” she told WFMY. 

The surprise was caught on video and has gone viral. Shearin-Dayton wailed. She was in disbelief that her daughter’s former teacher had become her savior. 

Oast has to undergo more tests, but when they are complete, she and Shearin-Dayton will go to Pittsburgh for the procedure. “It doesn’t scare me one bit,” Oast said. “If I can help save her life and make her life better so she can be here for [Jada]  then I’ll do it.”

