Teacher accused of sex with student found dead along with husband

by: MATT KNIGHT

Posted: / Updated:

Tribune Media Wire (WGHP)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP/Tribune Media Wire) – A North Carolina high school teacher, accused of having sex with a student, is dead along with her husband following a SWAT incident at their home on Wednesday, authorities told FOX46.

Detectives tell WSOC that Emma Ogle’s husband, 59-year-old Michael Ogle, did not show up for work Wednesday morning and a relative went to the home to check on him.

That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun.

Emma Ogle, 63, was arrested Thursday and was facing several charges after being accused of sexual misconduct with a teenage student, police say, WSOC reported.

Ogle was suspended from Garinger High School with pay while school officials waited for the outcome of the investigation.

She allegedly started a relationship in the spring with a 17-year-old student and over the summer, the relationship became sexual.

Ogle was charged with having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Ogle had bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

