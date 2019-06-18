Taco Bell giving away free tacos today!

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell is starting delivery service on Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in certain markets in a partnership with the startup delivery company DoorDash. Delivery will be available initially in more than 90 cities and more […]

Hungry?

Stop by Taco Bell and cash in on your free Doritos Locos Taco.

Thanks to the Mexican fast food chains ‘NBA Steal A Taco” giveaway, you can get a free taco at participating locations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. or you can order it anytime Tuesday on the website or through the Taco Bell app.

Best of all, there’s no purchase necessary to get your free taco.

The promotion is being offered to celebrate the Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

They ‘stole’ a game on the road.

However, the Raptors went on to win the NBA championship.

