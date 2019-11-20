Live Now
Syracuse University janitor battles racism with kindness

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A janitor who removed racist graffiti at Syracuse University has started a campaign of kindness.

Syracuse.com reports that Keri Courtwright has been taping inspirational notes on doors, mirrors and paper towel dispensers during her rounds.

Courtwright says she wants to spread “good energy.” One message says: “Kindness changes everything.”

The notes are an extension of the positive messages she’d been posting in the Facebook group Pay it Forward CNY.

Some co-workers have joined her effort. One quote urges onlookers: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Authorities have fielded about 10 recent reports of racist vandalism, graffiti and shouted slurs targeting Jews, Asians and black students at the private upstate New York university.

Officials are also investigating a white supremacist manifesto that was circulated electronically on campus.

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

