Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Supreme Court says Ginsburg released from hospital

National
Posted: / Updated:

AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a Baltimore hospital where she had been treated for a possible infection.

The 86-year-old Ginsburg has returned to her home in Washington, D.C., and is “doing well,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Sunday.

Ginsburg spent two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was taken there Friday after experiencing chills and fever.

The court says she received intravenous antibiotics and fluids and that her symptoms abated.

Ginsburg has had four occurrences of cancer, including two in the past year. She had lung cancer surgery in December and received radiation treatment for a tumor on her pancreas in August.

She had a rare absence from a public session of the court in mid-November because of what the court said was a stomach bug. She was back on the bench the next time the justices met.

Her latest hospital stay began Friday, after the justices met in private to discuss pending cases.

She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

Ginsburg has been on the court since 1993, appointed by President Bill Clinton. Only Justice Clarence Thomas has served longer among the current members of the court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
mph
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
41°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories