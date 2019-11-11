Study: The most destructive hurricanes are hitting US more often
Tropical Satellites
Caribbean Satellite
West Atlantic Satellite
East Atlantic Satellite
Current Storms
Storm 1
Storm 2
Storm 3
Storm 4
WASHINGTON (AP) – A new study finds that big, destructive hurricanes are hitting the U.S. three times more frequently than they did a century ago.
Experts generally measure a hurricane’s destruction by adding up how much damage it did to people and cities. That can overlook storms that are powerful, but that hit only sparsely populated areas.
A Danish research team came up with a new measurement that looked at just the how big and strong the hurricane was, not how much money it cost.
Since 1900, hurricanes with the widest area of destruction are happening 3.3 times more frequently. The two biggest, by far, were 2017’s Harvey and 2005’s Katrina.
The study is Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Abbeville74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia76°F Few Clouds Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous