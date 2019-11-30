Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘Star Wars’ actor Billy Dee Williams identifies as gender-fluid

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WWL-TV) — The actor we all know as the cool, cape-clad Lando Calrissian in 1980’s “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” has revealed, in an interview with Esquirethat they identify as gender fluid. 

The now 82-year-old actor, Billy Dee Williams, told the magazine, “I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine,” going on to say, “I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

In the interview with Matt Miller, writing for Esquire, Williams says, “I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.” 

The actor, artist and clothing designer who now lives in California, spoke to Miller from the Russian Tea Room in New York, where both dined on chicken Kiev, calling ahead to make sure Williams’ favorite menu item was still available. Williams grew up in New York City, on the edge of Harlem, where guys on the streets had “a little more smoothness about them,” says Williams.

It was Williams’ portrayal in the role of Lando Calrissian which earned the character the label of the most charismatic figure in the galaxy. Later on, when actor Donald Glover played the role in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” writer for the film, Jonathan Kasdan, told the Huffington Post that Lando Calrissian’s character is “pansexual.” 

Kasdan said, “there is a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s sexuality,” speaking on the two actors’ portrayal of the role.  

Glover said in an interview on SiriusXM, “how can you not be pansexual in space?” going on to say, “you’re in space, the door’s wide open.”

Williams will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian for “The Rise of Skywalker” which is the final film in the Skywalker saga. The movie is set to release December 20, 2019, and will contain unused footage of Carrie Fisher to help complete the story. Fisher died in 2016 before filming was complete. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
59°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
55°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories