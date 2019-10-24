Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Southern drought shows first improvement in weeks

National

by: JAY REEVES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Ralph LoBue braves the wind at the end of the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., as he takes a picture of his son, Danny, and the fish he caught on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Newly formed Tropical Storm Nestor is racing toward the northern Gulf Coast with high winds, surging seas and heavy rains Friday. (Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A fast-developing “flash drought” that threatened crops and helped spark wildfires across the South is showing the first real improvement in weeks, according to a new report Thursday.

The latest assessment from the National Drought Mitigation Center said more than a quarter of the Southeast was drought-free, an improvement of more than 10 percentage points in a week. As much as 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain from Tropical Storm Nestor helped douse the drought.

Meanwhile, forecasters said additional heavy rains could inundate the region this weekend. More than 100 high schools in at least seven states moved up football games a day because of a rainy forecast for Friday night.

As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain is possible by Sunday over a wide part of Mississippi, the weather service said, and most of Alabama could receive 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain.

As much as 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) was possible over a wider area including much of Georgia and the western Carolinas.

More than 25 million people are still affected by arid conditions in the Southeast, with much of eastern Alabama, northern Georgia and western South Carolina far too dry.

Georgia officials have asked for water conservation measures in 103 counties, and forecasters said ponds, fields and trees are still drying up in the state. Millions more are living in drought-plagued areas in Texas and the Southwest.

But officials lifted a statewide fire alert this week after scattered rains in Alabama, where about 720 fires burned more than 8,200 acres (3,300 hectares) in September and October. Some stream levels are headed up.

An Agriculture Department report showed some crops doing better in South Carolina, although farm conditions across the region are generally poorer than in recent years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
60°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar