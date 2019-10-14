Breaking News
Shriners Hospital for Children receives 400 Barbies with prosthetic legs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield received more than 400 Barbie Fashionistas #121 dolls Monday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Shriners Hospital prosthetic patients were given the donation of dolls. Prosthetic patients from Springfield and around the country will be receiving the dolls as well.

These Barbie dolls are not your average doll. They are actually made with a prosthetic leg in an effort to help young girls deal with their own prosthesis.

18-year-old Chloe Newman from Mechanicville, NY has been receiving prosthetic services at Shiners in Springfield for her entire life. She was born with a missing limb and has had multiple prosthesis fittings at Shriners.

Once Chloe and her family found out that Mattell has a line of Barbie dolls with prosthetic legs, she wanted to collect as many of them as possible to give back to girls who need them.

Chloe hopes that when young girls see that even Barbie can have a prosthetic, they would then feel better about their own prosthesis.

I think they would feel better about themselves. That they would see wow they are making a barbie like me so why should I be ashamed of myself if there’s now toys like me.

 CHLOE NEWMAN

Chloe was actually able to give a Barbie doll to one Shriners patient
Monday morning.

This donation was inspired by a viral post last month of Chole and her mom who solicited donations of the Barbie Fashionistas #121 dolls on social media. The viral post caught the attention of Mattel and donations started coming in from around the country.

Dr. Brock McConkey has been providing prosthetic services for the majority of Chloe’s life. He even made his own version of the doll himself many years ago. Chloe said Brock was one of the main reasons she wanted to donate the dolls to Shriners.

“That’s why I wanted to give them to him, he’s been a big part of my life. He’s the one who has made my legs my whole life,” Newman said.

“It’s very rewarding to see them grow up and do certain things like this and she’s only going to continue to do things like this that better the community and the lives of other people.”

DR. BROCK MCCONKEY, SHRINER’S HOSPITAL FOR CHILDREN IN SPRINGFIELD

