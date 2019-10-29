Sheriff’s office: 2 bodies discovered buried at Texas beach

Live Now
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) – Investigators are trying to identify two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach amid the search for a missing New Hampshire couple.  

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy located a woman’s remains Sunday in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

Chief Deputy Jaime Garza says a man’s body was discovered Monday beneath the first body.  

Authorities suspect foul play. The remains have been transported to a medical examiner.  

Garza says it’s too early to say whether the bodies are connected to the search for 48-year-old James Butler and his wife, 46-year-old Michelle.  

The sheriff’s office on Friday announced the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV.

Relatives last heard from them Oct. 14 and believe the pair visited Padre Island.  

