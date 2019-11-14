At least 1 dead in shooting at Saugus High School in Southern California

(CBS)- UPDATE: At least one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday morning at a high school in Southern California, authorities said. A suspect is now in custody, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Twitter.

Henry Mayo Hospital said on Twitter a female patient had died from the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Two male patients were in critical condition, and one male patient was in good condition, the hospital said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said six people were injured in the shooting. It was unclear how many of those people had been shot.

CBS Los Angeles reported that classes had not gotten underway when the shooting occurred, so the campus was not completely full.

Suspect in custody after manhunt

Villanueva said a suspect was being treated at a local hospital.

CBS News has learned from a law enforcement source that the suspect was being treated from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s department earlier described the suspect as an Asian male. Eric Ortiz from the sheriff’s department told KCBS-TV authorities don’t know his motive.

