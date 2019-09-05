Sept. 5 is National Cheese Pizza Day

(National Day Calendar)- On September 5, National Cheese Pizza Day says, “Hold the toppings!” That’s right, cheese is all you need when celebrating this pizza holiday. Whether the pie is homemade or ordered in, make it cheese only.

Add a variety of cheeses to your pie to celebrate. Smokey gouda or a little gorgonzola might mix it up. If you like a little cheddar, mild or sharp shredded across the top will do. Debates prevail over thin or thick crust. However, that debate is for another day. The cheese holds the spotlight on this occasion. In fact, thin-crust doesn’t even have a day. How did that happen? However, deep-dish does. Check out April 5th for more information about it. National Pizza Day gets piping hot on February 9th.

We do know a few things about pizza in general, though.

In ancient Greece, the Greeks covered their bread with oils, herbs, and cheese which some believe is the beginning of the “pizza”.

In Byzantine Greek, the word was spelled “πίτα”, pita, meaning pie.

A sheet of dough topped with cheese and honey, then flavored with bay leaves was developed by the Romans.

The modern pizza had its beginning in Italy as the Neapolitan flatbread.

The original pizza used only mozzarella cheese, mainly the highest quality buffalo mozzarella variant which was produced in the surroundings of Naples.

It was estimated that the annual production of pizza cheese in the United States in 1997 was 2 billion pounds.

The first United States pizza establishment opened in 1905 was in New York’s Little Italy.

Pizza has become one of America’s favorite meals.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalCheesePizzaDay

Order up or bake up your own cheese pizza to celebrate! Take a pizza poll to find out who makes the best cheese pizza in your state. Test out a new recipe or try one of these below. Have a cheese pizza party. Invite friends over to make their favorite cheese pizzas and enjoy each others company.

Use #NationalCheesePizzaDay to post on social media.