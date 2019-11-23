Live Now
“See something, say something” helps thwart school shooting in L.A.

National
LOS ANGELES, Calif., (CNN) — A 13-year-old with a rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition had planned a school shooting but was instead arrested on Thursday in Los Angeles. The shooting was planned for Friday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies say they were tipped off by other students who had heard of the threat and spoke to school administrators at Animo Mae Jemison Charter Middle School. The student reportedly had a “rudimentary” hand-drawn map of the school and a list of both school staff and students.

The arrest comes just a week after the deadly shooting at Saugus High School in California.

The oft-repeated mantra of “see something, say something” may have indeed saved lives at this California middle school.

