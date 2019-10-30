Live Now
Search efforts double for missing Louisa teen, suspected abductor

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The search effort for Isabel Hicks, a missing 14-year-old from Louisa who authorities believe could have been abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, has doubled after the teen was spotted in Hanover County with her suspected abductor on Monday night.

Local and federal investigators held a briefing in Montpelier on Wednesday to provide an update on the search effort. They said more than 200 authorities had joined in the search efforts to bring Hicks home.

Investigators believe Hicks, described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing roughly 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, could be with her mother’s ex-boyfriend, identified as 33-year-old Bruce Lynch. It was revealed Wednesday afternoon that Hicks is believed to be ‘unharmed,’ an FBI spokesperson said.

The pair was spotted in the Montpelier area of Hanover, in the vicinity of the 14000 block of Clazemont Road, shortly after 9 p.m on Monday, Oct. 28. They reportedly approached a home in the area, and a person inside alerted police.

Police approached the home where the call came from but were unable to locate either subject, both of whom were said to be wearing camo or dark clothing. Authorities also said that Lynch had shaved his face.

nationwide Amber Alert was issued for Hicks after she disappeared from her Louisa County home on Oct. 21.

