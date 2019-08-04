Search called off after mom admits child was dead in trash

Authorities had been searching for Malachi Lawson since he was reported missing Thursday. (Photo: Baltimore Police Department via Facebook)

BALTIMORE (AP)- The search for a 4-year-old Baltimore boy has been called off after the boy’s mother admitted to police he wasn’t missing but was instead dead in a trash bin.

Authorities had been searching for Malachi Lawson since he was reported missing Thursday from his grandmother’s home.

But Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference Saturday that the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Alicia Lawson, admitted to police Friday night that her son was actually dead. She helped police find the body early Saturday in a large metal trash bin on Haddon Avenue.

Harrison said Lawson and her spouse, 40-year-old Shatika Lawson, will be charged with child neglect resulting in death and could face additional charges.