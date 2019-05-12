SAY CHEESE! K-9 school resource officer added to staff yearbook page

Mya is all smiles in her yearbook photo.

Her fur doesn’t have a hair out of place, either.

The K-9 school resource officer in Arkansas got a spot on the staff page of the Bryant High School yearbook.

Bryant Police Department posted a photo of the yearbook page Friday.

“It looks like one of Bryant PD’s finest School Resource Officer’s made the Hornet Yearbook this year,” the department said in the post. “Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride…..Hornet Pride!!!”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now