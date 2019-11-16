Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Santa Clarita high school shooter dies of injuries

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS NEWS)- The shooter who killed two classmates at Saugus High School in California died from his injuries Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, 16, was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities said, and his mother was with him when he died.

On Thursday morning, Berhow pulled a handgun out of his backpack at the Santa Clarita school and shot five of his fellow students before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. 

“We didn’t know if the shooter had a clear view of us or not, we just sprinted and we just like prayed for our lives,” one student told CBS News. “I actually thought I was going to die.”

Gracie Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14, were killed; the other three victims are expected to survive. 

Authorities said it’s not yet clear why Berhow carried out the deadly assault, which occurred on his sixteenth birthday. He did not leave behind a diary or a manifesto, and he has not been linked to any violent ideology or group. 

They do, however, believe the attack was planned, citing the fact that Berhow used the last bullet in the gun to shoot himself. It’s not clear how Berhow obtained the gun — authorities said it was not one of the six guns in his home registered to his deceased father, although they noted that there were also several unregistered firearms in the home. 

Micah Turner, a sophomore, told CBS News she witnessed the shooting firsthand. “He shot two people and I saw that happen,” Turner said. “I just saw him fire one, two, three and then I knew, I was like I needed to get out of there.”

When asked what moments would stay with her, Turner said “His face, and just seeing that one person fall.”

“It’s going to be hard to forget,” she added. “But I’m gonna have to live with that sight in my head.”

Jonathan Vigliotti contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories