Sandusky arrives at court for resentencing in sex abuse case

Jerry Sandusky

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2015 file photo Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, center, arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for a hearing about his appeal on his child sex-abuse conviction, in Bellefonte, Pa. Sandusky is expected in a Pennsylvania courtroom Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, to be resentenced after an appeals court said mandatory minimum sentences had been improperly applied against him. The 75-year-old Sandusky will be resentenced Friday by Judge Maureen Skerda at the county courthouse in Bellefonte. State Superior Court in February rejected many of Sandusky’s arguments but determined the sentencing was flawed. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has arrived at a Pennsylvania courthouse to be resentenced.

The 75-year-old Sandusky smiled as he was escorted into Centre County Court on Friday in Bellefonte (BELL’-font) with his hands handcuffed in front of him and carrying papers.

When a reporter asked him whether he maintains his innocence, he responded with, “absolutely.”

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years.

An appeals court said mandatory minimum sentences had been improperly applied against him.

Court filings in recent weeks indicate that there may be arguments about Sandusky’s designation as a sexually violent predator.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

