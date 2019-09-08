Rocky Point couple refuses to let Dorian rain on their wedding day

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) – A couple eager to tie the knot after nearly seven years together didn’t let this week’s hurricane come in the way of their nuptials.

The bride and groom were scheduled to get married Saturday at Moores Creek, which closed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Rather than call off the wedding, Claire Chris Guion decided to move the ceremony next door to a family member’s home in Rocky Point.

“We knew we were getting married, no matter what, no matter where. The weather wasn’t going to stop us from becoming husband and wife. Dorian didn’t stop us from having our wedding,” Chris and Claire Guion said.

The happy couple said their “I do”s Saturday afternoon surrounded by their 5-year-old daughter and a small group of family and friends.

They plan to do a celebration in a few weeks at Moores Creek with loved one who couldn’t make the trip because of the weather.

But until then, they plan to enjoy their honeymoon in Wilmington.