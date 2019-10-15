Reward increasing for information leading to location of missing Alabama girl

The reward is increasing for information leading to the location of a kidnapped 3 year old Alabama girl.

Police say Kamille Mckinney, known as “Cupcake” was last seen at a birthday party Saturday night in Birmingham.

A reward is now at $11k.

A Birmingham attorney posted a video on Facebook offering his services to Kamille’s abductor for $1, in exchange for the child’s safe return.

An Amber Alert for Kamille was expanded from Alabama into surrounding states, but investigators say they think Kamille may still be in the Birmingham area.