Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Raptors’ Ujiri won’t be charged for shoving deputy

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 13, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, center left, walks with his arm around guard Kyle Lowry after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced no criminal charges will be filed against Ujiri for an incident involving Ujiri and an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy after Game 6 of the finals. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California prosecutors announced Tuesday that they won’t charge Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri for shoving a sheriff’s deputy after the NBA championship-winning game in Oakland last June.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office made the announcement when the Raptors were in Toronto receiving their championship rings for defeating the Golden State Warriors.

The DA’s office said it met with Ujiri and his attorneys on Monday and decided the matter was better handled “outside of the courtroom.”

“I am extremely pleased with the decision,” Ujiri said in a statement issued through the team from Toronto, where the Raptors opened their 2019-20 regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“While these past months have been difficult waiting for a determination on this matter, I understand the nature of the process and am appreciative of the efforts of all involved,” Ujiri said. “I am happy that this is now behind me and I look forward to the task of bringing another Championship to the City of Toronto.”

The Raptors had just won their first-ever title after taking Game 6 of the NBA finals at Oracle Arena on June 13 when Ujiri went onto the court to join his celebrating team.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped him because Ujiri didn’t provide the proper on-court credential, leading to a shoving match that was partially captured on video.

Several bystanders intervened and Ujiri got onto the court without displaying any credentials.

An attorney for the deputy contended that the deputy suffered a concussion. The Sheriff’s Office only said that he was placed on medical leave. The office filed a report of misdemeanor battery with the district attorney’s office.

An effort to contact a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday was unsuccessful. Messages to the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Alameda County seeking comment from the deputy weren’t immediately returned.

Ujiri attorney Robert Beles said his client is gratified and said the DA’s office conducted a thorough investigation.

“It was definitely the right conclusion,” he said, calling Ujiri “a decent human being and a good man.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
51°F A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar