Prosecutors to request Amalia compound suspects remain in jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAOS, N.M. Wednesday, prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to reconsider her initial ruling allowing bond for all five suspects arrested in the Amalia compound.

They want them locked up until trial.

The compound was the location where the body of a missing three-year-old Georgia boy was found buried and another 11 children were found in malnourished condition.

Police say the young boy's father, Siraj Wahhaj kidnaped him in Georgia in December.

He's one of five adults arrested and charged in the case.

Originally, Judge Sarah Backus ruled the five could get out on ankle monitors if they met certain conditions of release which includes finding a place to live.

Now, in a recent motion by the state to keep them behind bars, prosecutors are arguing that all five adults suffer from "dangerous delusions" and a history of endangering children.

In the motion, prosecutors cite a journal by one of the suspects, Jany Leveille.

The state says Leveille wrote about using black magic on the three-year-old boy to rid him from spirits just before his death.

The motion also states some of the children told police that Siraj Wahhaj and Leveille were planning an attack on a hospital in Atlanta.

Before appearing for this motion, Siraj Wahhaj may also make an appearance on new charges filed in the case.

Last week, the Taos County Sheriff's Office charged Wahhaj and Jany Leveille with child abuse resulting in death.

This is in connection to the death of the toddler whose remains were found buried at the compound.