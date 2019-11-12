Presidential visits to Shreveport/Bossier rare

President Bush talks about reforming the Social Security program during a town meeting style event with invited guests at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport, La., Friday, March 11, 2005. Helen Lyons and her son, Bishop Larry Brandon, senior pastor of Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral, both of Shreveport, La., were among the invited guests. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When President Trump comes to Bossier City on Thursday, it will be the first time a sitting U.S. President has visited the area in nearly 15 years.

President George W. Bush was the last President to visit the area. President Bush came to Shreveport in 2005 when he visited Centenary College to hold a town hall meeting about Social Security reform.

President Bush’s most famous visit was when he addressed the nation from Barksdale Air Force Base following the September 11, 2001 terrorists attacks.

President Bill Clinton visited in 1999 when he spoke to military personnel at Barksdale Air Force Base.

President Clinton visits with Sherran Marx, right, of Shreveport, La., after his arrival to Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana Monday, Feb. 7, 1994. Marx had written Hilary Clinton a letter addressing health care. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Bush also visited Shreveport in 2002, when he campaigned for Suzanne Haik Terrell and her run for U.S. Senator.

Trump’s Thursday visit will also be for campaigning, when he holds a rally for Republican Eddie Rispone.

Rispone is challenging incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards. Voters will decide the race on Saturday.

The rally will take place at the CenturyLink Center at 7 p.m. Tickets can be requested by clicking here.

The seating is first-come, first-served so it is suggested that you arrive early.