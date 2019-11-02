Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

President Trump declares November National Veterans and Military Families Month

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation declaring November National Veterans and Military Families Month.

“I encourage all communities, all sectors of society, and all Americans to acknowledge and honor the service, sacrifices, and contributions of veterans and military families for what they have done and for what they do every day to support our great Nation,” Trump said in the proclamation released by the White House on Friday.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

This is the third year in a row Trump has declared November National Veterans and Military Families Month.

The tradition of celebrating veterans and military families for an entire month and not just on Veterans Day began in 2016 with the President Barack Obama administration, according to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network.

“Since then, November has been a time to acknowledge the tremendous sacrifices our military families make. They contend with separation from their families and make adjustments to new living situations and communities. Military Families embody strength, resilience, and courage. Care of military families and children sustains our fighting force, and strengthens the health, security, and safety of our nation’s families and communities,” the National Child Traumatic Stress Network said on its website.

In recognition of veterans and military families, the NCTSN has compiled a list of resources for military children and families, educators, and civilian and non-civilian mental health providers.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has an online list of veterans and military service organizations that can provide information about events and charities celebrating or assisting veterans.

Trump said soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and Coast Guardsmen fight to keep the United States safe and should be recognized for their patriotism.

“America’s military men and women and their families are vital to the security and prosperity of our Nation. We have a responsibility to protect and serve those who have made countless sacrifices for love of country,” the proclamation said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar