Popeyes will hire more staff to deal with November return of chicken sandwich, report says

National
Posted: / Updated:

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

It’s almost here.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich that sold out in two weeks and had people waiting hours in the drive-thru line will return in early November according to a report from Bloomberg News.

The restaurants will hire an addition 400 employees and change their workflow to handle the expected rush of customers.

Reports around the country were that lines regularly were out into the street at stores. 

“The first time they weren’t ready,” Guillermo Perales, CEO of Sun Holdings Inc., which operates about 150 Popeyes locations, said.

A specific date for the sandwich’s return wasn’t given.

