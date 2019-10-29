Live Now
Popeyes announces Chicken sandwich return, shades Chick-Fil-A on Twitter

National
Posted: / Updated:

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Popeyes chicken sandwich is coming back.

A tweet from the fast food chain on Monday bested the news.

“Y’all … the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day,” a post on Popeyes Twitter account said.

In a Twitter video accompanying the announcement, someone is seen adding the lettering ‘Open Sunday’ to a Popeye’s sign on the interstate — right next to a Chick-fil-A sign that says ‘Closed Sunday.’

