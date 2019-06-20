POLL: Nearly half of young Americans don't use deodorant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A growing number of young people are ditching deodorant.

Nearly 40% of people ages 18-24 have not used deodorant in the past month, according to a poll by YouGov.com.

Additionally, 48% of those surveyed said they haven't bought deodorant in the past year, saying they didn't think they needed it.

Here are some of the other statistics found:

31% of 25-34-year-olds haven't used deodorant in the last month

37% of 25-34-year-olds haven't bought it in the last year

22% of 35-44-year-olds haven't used deodorant in the last month

16% of 45-year-olds and older don't wear deodorant

It seems like Americans are also debating whether or not to wash their hair every day, with most voting they're split on the issue.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now