UPDATE: Police confirm that 18 people are dead at the scene of an active shooter at an El Paso, Texas, mall

EL PASO, Texas (AP, KTSM) –

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m. – An officers on the scene tell KTSM that 18 people are dead at the scene. An updated number of injured has not been given by EPPD. We are waiting to confirm from an El Paso Police spokesperson.

UPDATE: 12:53 p.m. El Paso Police say anyone looking to reunite with loved ones who may have been inside the Walmart or Cielo Vista Mall are asked to gather at MacArthur Intermediate School located 8101 Whitus Dr.

A KTSM photographer confirms that Bassett Place Mall was also being evacuated as a precaution.

UPDATE: 12:46 p.m. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo confirms to KTSM that there are multiple fatalities involved in today’s shooting at Walmart.

Margo says that three suspects believed to be involved were taken into custody. El Paso Police are expected to give a press conference within the hour.

UPDATE: KTSM can confirm from a police source that 18 people were injured inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL: Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Police didn’t immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody.

Further details weren’t immediately available.